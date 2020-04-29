Most Americans to Avoid Sports, Other Live Events Before Coronavirus Vaccine

As Coronavirus restrictions across the world are becoming more and more lenient the question is being asked whether or not Americans will make a return to sports or live events after the quarantine ends. The short answer is “yes” but the longer more complicated question is when? Earlier this month Reuters and Ipsos asked nearly 4500 Americans if they would be willing to return to normal activities after restrictions were lifted, only four out of ten said they would.

40 percent said they would wait until a vaccine was created which signals a slow return to sports and live events since a vaccine could take more than a year to be created and tested. The music industry and sports world are trying to map out a plan to return possibly without audiences and instead Livestream events. 59 percent of those polled believe that a streaming option would be a good idea.

