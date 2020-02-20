Most People Discover Their Favorite Band At Age 13

How old were you when you discovered your favorite band? A new study suggests you were barely out of middle school. According to a survey from online ticket seller TickPick, the average person was 13 when they remember hearing their favorite band for the first time. So what influences our musical tastes? 66% said their friends, followed by radio or movies. And 48% say an older sibling introduced them to “music their parents wouldn’t have approved of.”

