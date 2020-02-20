Life

Most People Discover Their Favorite Band At Age 13

Posted on

How old were you when you discovered your favorite band? A new study suggests you were barely out of middle school. According to a survey from online ticket seller TickPick, the average person was 13 when they remember hearing their favorite band for the first time. So what influences our musical tastes? 66% said their friends, followed by radio or movies. And 48% say an older sibling introduced them to “music their parents wouldn’t have approved of.”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top