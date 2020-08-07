Life

“Most sophisticated tunnel in US history” Found

Posted on

Federal agents say they’ve found “the most sophisticated tunnel in US history.”

More than 1,300-feet long – and equipped with ventilation, water lines, electricity, and a rail system – the extensively reinforced tunnel was discovered while investigating a sinkhole on the US-Mexico border near Yuma, Arizona last month.

The New York Post reports the 3-by-4-foot tunnel stretched from San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, but didn’t have a surface opening in the US – suggesting that the tunnel wasn’t yet complete.

