Movies and TV Shows Coming Hulu in March 2022

Several new titles will be coming to Hulu in March including a few brand-new original series.
Elle Fanning will star in a limited series called “The Girl From Plainville” based on an Esquire story that will explore Michelle Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III which drew widespread attention for its focus on teenage suicide.
Several classic titles like “Edward Scissorhands” “The Princess Bride” “Roxanne” “Peggy Sue Got Married” “Beaches” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley” will also be available for streaming starting March 1st.
Reality Show favorites including “The Masked Singer: Season 7, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20” and “Masterchef Junior Season 8” will hit the streaming service later in March too.
March 1
- Better Things Season 5 Premiere
- Rich Man, Poor Woman Season 1
- 2 Days in the Valley
- 8MM
- A Madea Christmas
- Another Earth
- Baby Mama
- The Banger Sisters
- Beaches
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Benny & Joon
- The Big Scary S Word
- Blue Chips
- Blue Velvet
- Bringing the House Down
- Brothers
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- Casualties of War
- Center Stage
- Charlie Wilson’s War
- The Choice
- Crash
- Dance Flick
- Dangerous Beauty
- Deficit
- Demolition Man
- The Descendants
- Deuces Wild
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- Disaster Movie
- Downhill Racer
- Drinking Buddies
- The Edge
- Edward Scissorhands
- Evan Almighty
- Feel the Noise
- The Firm
- Flatliners
- Forever My Girl
- Freedomland
- Fright Night
- G
- Garden State
- Ghoulies
- The Gift
- Gigli
- Glory
- The Golden Child
- The Greatest Story Ever Told
- Green Zone
- Guarding Tess
- Guess Who
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
- Hardball
- Heaven Can Wait
- Here Comes the Boom
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- The Insider
- Juno
- Kiss the Girls
- L.A. Confidential
- Land of the Dead
- The Last Waltz
- Lawless
- The Life Aquatic
- Look Who’s Talking
- Margin Call
- The Meddler
- Moby Doc
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
- The Omen
- Peggy Sue Got Married
- People Like Us
- The Perfect Holiday
- Platoon Leader
- Predators
- The Princess Bride
- The Raid 2
- Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
- Roxanne
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- Sahara
- The Saint
- Savior for Sale
- Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
- Sense and Sensibility
- Shanghai Noon
- Shine a Light
- Sh*t & Champagne
- Show Me the Picture
- Single White Female
- Spaced Invaders
- The Square
- St. Elmo’s Fire
- Starship Troopers
- The Tailor of Panama
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Terminal
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- To Catch a Thief
- Transcendence
- Trapped
- Unstoppable
- Vertical Limit
- The Virgin Suicides
- The Woman in Black
March 3
- The Dropout Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Before Midnight
- Oculus
March 4
- Fresh (Hulu Original)
- Dicktown Season 2 Premiere
- Benedetta
- Lantern’s Lane
March 5
- Stronger
March 6
- Mark, Mary, & Some Other People
March 8
- India Sweets & Spices
March 9
- The Thing About Pam Series Premiere
March 10
- The Masked Singer Season 7 Premiere
- Domino Masters Series Premiere
- Good Trouble Season 4A Premiere
- American Refugee
March 12
- Multiverse
March 14
- Claws Season 4
- Hell Hath No Fury
March 15
- All Good Things
- Nature Calls
- You Don’t Kill Meme
March 16
- Young Rock Season 2 Premiere
- Mr. Mayor Season 2 Premiere
- Step
March 17
- Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
March 18
- Life and Beth Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Deep Water (Hulu Original)
- MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere
- Welcome to Flatch Series Premiere
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20
March 19
- Captains of Za’atari
- I Know Who Killed Me
- My Little Pony
March 22
- American Song Contest Series Premiere
March 23
- Bloods Season 2A
- Summer Days, Summer Nights
- Wrath of Man
March 25
- Atlanta Season 3 Premiere
- American Siege
March 26
- Mass
March 28
- The Oscars
- Monsters and Men
March 29
- The Girl From Plainville Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (Extended Cut)
March 30
- Name That Tune Season 2 Premiere
- Killing Them Softly
March 31
- First Day Season 2
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 1
