Movies and TV Shows Coming Hulu in March 2022

Several new titles will be coming to Hulu in March including a few brand-new original series.

Elle Fanning will star in a limited series called “The Girl From Plainville” based on an Esquire story that will explore Michelle Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III which drew widespread attention for its focus on teenage suicide.

Several classic titles like “Edward Scissorhands” “The Princess Bride” “Roxanne” “Peggy Sue Got Married” “Beaches” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley” will also be available for streaming starting March 1st.

Reality Show favorites including “The Masked Singer: Season 7, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20” and “Masterchef Junior Season 8” will hit the streaming service later in March too.

March 1

Better Things Season 5 Premiere

Rich Man, Poor Woman Season 1

2 Days in the Valley

8MM

A Madea Christmas

Another Earth

Baby Mama

The Banger Sisters

Beaches

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

The Big Scary S Word

Blue Chips

Blue Velvet

Bringing the House Down

Brothers

Can’t Buy Me Love

Casualties of War

Center Stage

Charlie Wilson’s War

The Choice

Crash

Dance Flick

Dangerous Beauty

Deficit

Demolition Man

The Descendants

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Disaster Movie

Downhill Racer

Drinking Buddies

The Edge

Edward Scissorhands

Evan Almighty

Feel the Noise

The Firm

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Freedomland

Fright Night

G

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Gift

Gigli

Glory

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Green Zone

Guarding Tess

Guess Who

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hardball

Heaven Can Wait

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Insider

Juno

Kiss the Girls

L.A. Confidential

Land of the Dead

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic

Look Who’s Talking

Margin Call

The Meddler

Moby Doc

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

The Omen

Peggy Sue Got Married

People Like Us

The Perfect Holiday

Platoon Leader

Predators

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Roxanne

The Royal Tenenbaums

Sahara

The Saint

Savior for Sale

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Sense and Sensibility

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Sh*t & Champagne

Show Me the Picture

Single White Female

Spaced Invaders

The Square

St. Elmo’s Fire

Starship Troopers

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

To Catch a Thief

Transcendence

Trapped

Unstoppable

Vertical Limit

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

March 3

The Dropout Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Before Midnight

Oculus

March 4

Fresh (Hulu Original)

Dicktown Season 2 Premiere

Benedetta

Lantern’s Lane

March 5

Stronger

March 6

Mark, Mary, & Some Other People

March 8

India Sweets & Spices

March 9

The Thing About Pam Series Premiere

March 10

The Masked Singer Season 7 Premiere

Domino Masters Series Premiere

Good Trouble Season 4A Premiere

American Refugee

March 12

Multiverse

March 14

Claws Season 4

Hell Hath No Fury

March 15

All Good Things

Nature Calls

You Don’t Kill Meme

March 16

Young Rock Season 2 Premiere

Mr. Mayor Season 2 Premiere

Step

March 17

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

March 18

Life and Beth Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Deep Water (Hulu Original)

MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere

Welcome to Flatch Series Premiere

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20

March 19

Captains of Za’atari

I Know Who Killed Me

My Little Pony

March 22

American Song Contest Series Premiere

March 23

Bloods Season 2A

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

March 25

Atlanta Season 3 Premiere

American Siege

March 26

Mass

March 28

The Oscars

Monsters and Men

March 29

The Girl From Plainville Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (Extended Cut)

March 30

Name That Tune Season 2 Premiere

Killing Them Softly

March 31

First Day Season 2

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 1