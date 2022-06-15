Naked Woman Runs Over Chicago Cop With His Own Car

Shutterstock

A Chicago police officer is recovering after a naked woman stole his car and then ran over him with it.

The incident occurred Monday morning after police responded to a report that shots had been fired. When they arrived, they found a naked woman — later identified as 34-year-old Whitley Temple — lying in the street, according to the Chicago P.D. When an officer approached her, she jumped up and climbed into his car, cell phone footage reveals. “He got out of the car to see what was going on with her, because she was completely naked,” says witness Ruben Dunning. “And she ran and jumped in his car and ran over him.”

#BREAKING Woman charged after stealing CPD squad car while naked, dragging officerhttps://t.co/arcpZIWDbz — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) June 15, 2022

Temple then drove onto the Eisenhower Expressway, where she ended up crashing into five vehicles with the police car. She was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, police say. The officer was treated for lacerations to his head and legs, per the Chicago P.D.

