Name Game: Utah Gets A New “Dino-Mite” State Park

What’s in a name?

Utah is creating a new state park named after a 100-million-year-old dinosaur.

Part of the Dalton Wells area in Grand County will officially be known as the Utahraptor State Park after bones of an unknown dinosaur were dug up there.

Scientists say Utahraptor ostrommaysi was a feather-covered carnivore that stretched more than 20 feet long and weighed more than 600 pounds.

The remains of at least 10 of the dinosaurs have been recovered.

If you had to come up with a new dinosaur name based on someone in your family, what would it be?