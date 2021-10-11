NASA, Orlando Partner to Plan Flying Cars

We may be closer to living that ‘Jetsons’ life than we probably realize.

The city of Orlando, Florida has partnered with NASA to begin developing large flying drones.

Orlando transportation planning projects coordinator Jacques Coulon said, “We’ve heard from different operators that their hope is to be in operation with passengers sometime in the 2024-2025 time frame.”

With NASA partnership, Orlando begins planning for air taxis, flying cars https://t.co/O9zOJB48Dp — East Bay Times (@EastBayTimes) October 10, 2021

Currently, the Federal Aviation Authority has not approved this mode of transportation.

