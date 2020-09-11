NASA Wants Private Companies To Mine Moon Rocks

NASA wants private companies to start mining the Moon – and they’re paying top dollar for moon rocks and soil.

The space agency is offering as much as $300 a gram for samples collected by robotic lunar rovers – making a 50-gram

moon rock worth as much as $15,000.

NASA is looking to buy Moon dirt from private companies – no return shipping required https://t.co/OMn2dMsvFV by @etherington — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) September 10, 2020

NASA says the project is a “proof of concept” for the future of lunar mining and ‘space commerce’. They plan to send humans back to the Moon in 2024.

Do you think we’ll ever have manned colonies on the Moon or Mars? Will it happen in our lifetimes?