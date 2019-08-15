Nate Diaz Lights Up Joint at UFC Open Workout

Nate Diaz has taken a new training partner to the gym. The UFC fighter lit up a joint during an open workout in front of hundreds of fans on Wednesday. Diaz decided to take a few puffs before it made its way to the front row of fans watching Diaz workout. After a couple of fans hogged the smoke, Diaz said “Pass it around. It’s good etiquette, for sure.” Here’s hoping Diaz is more, ahem, alert for his fight against Anthony Pettis for the co-main event at Saturday’s UFC 241.

Nate Diaz is a different kind of dude pic.twitter.com/p6SQmsWjfW — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) August 15, 2019