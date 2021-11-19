Neo, Trinity from ‘The Matrix’ could be coming to ‘Fortnite’

Neo and Trinity could be coming to Fortnite next month.

That’s the word from respected Fortnite leaker Hypex, who says the beloved “Matrix” duo will join the battle royale game in the second half of December.

Adding credibility to the report is the fact that the flick “Matrix Resurrections” is set to be released on December 22nd. It’s unclear whether Fortnite’s developer will be using the current, older versions of the characters or the 1999 versions.

What movie character would you like to see added to Fortnite?