Netflix Cracking Down on Account Sharing

If you’ve been sharing your Netflix password with a bunch of people, there’s some bad news.

Netflix has been cracking down on users sharing their accounts and passwords.

Netflix is reportedly adding a feature that would prevent people who are not account owners from using the service.

Netflix is testing a feature that asks viewers to verify they share a household with the account holder, a move that could lead to a clampdown on sharing of passwords https://t.co/MP4yoNx8dY pic.twitter.com/XhKnuFwUuZ — Reuters (@Reuters) March 12, 2021

There are reports that users will receive messages encouraging them to create their own accounts if they cannot verify ownership of the one they’re trying to access.

Do you share your Netflix account and password with anyone? What are you watching on Netflix these days?