Netflix Tops 200 Million Subscribers As Lockdowns Spur Record Growth

As many people quarantined in their homes at the end of 2020 many of them subscribed to Netflix to pass the time. The streaming giant added over 8.5 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Netflix now has over 200 million subscribers and Netflix Originals “The Crown,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Bridgerton” helped drive the success of the service.

83 percent of Netflix’s new customers came from other markets outside of the streaming services’ biggest markets of Canada and the United States.

Netflix grows to over 200 million subscribers globally https://t.co/MGwcoyFxuh pic.twitter.com/KsEILAtkIx — Engadget (@engadget) January 19, 2021

Disney+ is Netflix’s fiercest competition signing up 87 million subscribers over the past year.

