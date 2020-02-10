New App Will Pay You to Go Vegan

If you’re the type that needs some incentive to try new things here’s a new app for you; this one pays you to eat vegan. The Pay-A-Vegan app will launch in China this week and will reward members who order plant-based meals while dining out. All users need to do is upload their restaurant receipt, and if the scan finds at least one vegan menu item, you get paid $1. Post magazine says the app will research vegan menu item purchases and will share the most popular items with restaurants that don’t want to chance to go fully vegan, hoping restauranteurs will add vegan options to their menu.

