New Music On X96

Hi, this is Todd Nuke ‘Em. I’m the Program Director of X96, and you can listen to me weekdays 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. We try to throw in some new songs every week, and here are three that we added to our playlist this week.
Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t”
The first is “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t” from Fall Out Boy. It’s another track from the Mania album that will be released on January 19th. It’s definitely a little different of a sound from this band, but we thought it was pretty cool.
AJR “Sober Up”
Next is “Sober Up” by AJR. We think this is a fun song. When you listen to it, don’t you think it will end up on a TV car commercial or an iPhone commercial? This track features Rivers Cuomo from that one band called Weezer.
Car Seat Headrest “Nervous Young Inhumans”
OK, those other two songs were quite “poppy.” Car Seat Headrest is anything but pop. Car Seat Headrest is fronted by prolific singer/songwriter Will Toledo, who put out 12 albums by himself on Bandcamp. Indie label Matador signed the band and they have since been digging through their back catalog and re-recording some of their older material. Such is the case with the song “Nervous Young Inhumans.” I must give a shout-out to author Andrew Smith for turning me on to this band. Also, you need to read Andrew Smith’s Grasshopper Jungle. Seriously, just do it. Thank me later. Grasshopper Jungle is a perfect mixture of absurd brilliance, craziness, and the deep bonds of friendship. It also has giant praying mantises that have a lot of sex.
Thanks for listening to X96!
