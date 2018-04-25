New On NetFlix in May

All the twitterpated binging

Ahhhh, the spring. Flowers, love, sunshine, rain showers, and Red Dragon. Nothing says “bloom” like Ralph Fiennes turning into the Red Dragon. Anyway. Here are all the things you’ll be watching rather than enjoying the sights of Utah in the springtime.

May 1:

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life Of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures season 1

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live At Radio City*

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens Of Comedy season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes**

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V season 2

May 2:

Jailbreak

May 4:

A Little Help With Carol Burnett*

Anon**

Busted! season 1*

Dear White People volume 2*

End Game*

Forgive Us Our Debts**

Kong: King Of The Apes season 2*

Lo Más Sencillo Es Complicarlo Todo

Manhunt**

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey*

No Estoy Loca

The Rain season 1*

May 5:

Faces Places

May 6:

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale*

May 8:

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives*

May 9:

Dirty Girl

May 11:

Bill Nye Saves The World season 3*

Evil Genius: The True Story Of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist*

Spirit Riding Free season 5*

The Kissing Booth**

The Who Was? Show season 1*

May 13:

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife*

May 14:

The Phantom Of The Opera

May 15:

Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce season 4

Grand Designs seasons 13-14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365 seasons 15-16

May 16:

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

May 18:

Cargo**

Catching Feelings**

Inspector Gadget season 4*

May 19:

Bridge To Terabithia

Disney’s Scandal season 7

Small Town Crime

May 20:

Some Kind Of Beautiful

May 21:

Señora Acero season 4

May 22:

Mob Psycho 100 season 1*

Shooter season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors part 2*

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here*

May 23:

Explained*

May 24:

Fauda season 2*

Survivors Guide to Prison

May 25:

Ibiza**

Steve Martin And Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest of Your Life*

The Toys That Made Us season 2*

Trollhunters part 3*

May 26:

Sara’s Notebook**

May 27:

The Break With Michelle Wolf*

May 29:

Disney·Pixar Coco

May 30:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4*

May 31:

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern*

May 1:

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean’s Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

May 2:

12 Dates Of Christmas

Beauty & The Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins seasons 1-2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Across The 2nd Dimension

Phineas And Ferb seasons 1-4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It And Weep

Revenge Of The Bridesmaids

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso seasons 1-2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life Of The American Teenager seasons 1-5

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards Of Waverly Place: The Movie

May 7:

The Host

May 12:

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

May 30:

Disney’s The Jungle Book