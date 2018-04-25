New On NetFlix in May

All the twitterpated binging
Ahhhh, the spring. Flowers, love, sunshine, rain showers, and Red Dragon. Nothing says “bloom” like Ralph Fiennes turning into the Red Dragon. Anyway. Here are all the things you’ll be watching rather than enjoying the sights of Utah in the springtime.
May 1:
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life Of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures season 1
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God’s Own Country
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live At Radio City*
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens Of Comedy season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes**
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V season 2
May 2:
Jailbreak
May 4:
A Little Help With Carol Burnett*
Anon**
Busted! season 1*
Dear White People volume 2*
End Game*
Forgive Us Our Debts**
Kong: King Of The Apes season 2*
Lo Más Sencillo Es Complicarlo Todo
Manhunt**
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey*
No Estoy Loca
The Rain season 1*
May 5:
Faces Places
May 6:
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale*
May 8:
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives*
May 9:
Dirty Girl
May 11:
Bill Nye Saves The World season 3*
Evil Genius: The True Story Of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist*
Spirit Riding Free season 5*
The Kissing Booth**
The Who Was? Show season 1*
May 13:
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife*
May 14:
The Phantom Of The Opera
May 15:
Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce season 4
Grand Designs seasons 13-14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365 seasons 15-16
May 16:
89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted
May 18:
Cargo**
Catching Feelings**
Inspector Gadget season 4*
May 19:
Bridge To Terabithia
Disney’s Scandal season 7
Small Town Crime
May 20:
Some Kind Of Beautiful
May 21:
Señora Acero season 4
May 22:
Mob Psycho 100 season 1*
Shooter season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors part 2*
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here*
May 23:
Explained*
May 24:
Fauda season 2*
Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25:
Ibiza**
Steve Martin And Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest of Your Life*
The Toys That Made Us season 2*
Trollhunters part 3*
May 26:
Sara’s Notebook**
May 27:
The Break With Michelle Wolf*
May 29:
Disney·Pixar Coco
May 30:
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4*
May 31:
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern*
May 1:
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean’s Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism Of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
May 2:
12 Dates Of Christmas
Beauty & The Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins seasons 1-2
My Fake Fiancé
Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Across The 2nd Dimension
Phineas And Ferb seasons 1-4
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It And Weep
Revenge Of The Bridesmaids
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso seasons 1-2
StarStruck
Teen Spirit
The Secret Life Of The American Teenager seasons 1-5
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards Of Waverly Place: The Movie
May 7:
The Host
May 12:
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
May 30:
Disney’s The Jungle Book
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.