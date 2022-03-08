New Show Will Follow a Struggling Muppet Band

Shutterstock

Let’s call this the origin story of Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

Disney+ has given the green light to a new Muppets series called ‘The Muppets Mayhem.’

The series will document the struggles and successes of Dr. Teeth, Animal, Janice, Floyd Pepper, and Zoot as they work on their first studio album.

GREENLIT: New Show 'The Muppets Mayhem' will follow a struggling Muppet band: https://t.co/6vK9rluinC — Loudwire (@Loudwire) March 8, 2022

Can’t wait for this Muppets musical extravaganza? Check out ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ in the meantime. The reboot’s theme was done by none other than Dave Grohl!

Who was your favorite Muppet growing up? Will you be watching this show with your kids?