NFL Adding A Monday Night Game To Wild Card Weekend

The NFL is changing up Wild Card Weekend in a big way – adding a playoff game on Monday Night.
On Friday, the league announced a new schedule for the first round of the playoffs, with three of the games played in prime time.
Two games will be played on Saturday, Jan. 15th – at 4:30 pm and 8:15 pm.
Sunday, Jan. 16th will feature a tripleheader, with games at 1 pm, 4:40 pm, and 8:15 pm.
The final game will be played Monday, Jan. 17th with an 8:15 kickoff.
Two games were added to Wild Card weekend for the first time last season, with the playoffs expanding to 14 teams.
What do you think of the change? Should more playoff games be played Monday night?
