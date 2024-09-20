Nightmare on 13th 2024 Season

Contests

Nightmare on 13th is BACK for the 2024 season!

Nightmare on 13th is Utah’s longest-running indoor haunted attraction, consistently ranked the scariest in Utah and top 10 in the entire nation! experience 2 haunted attractions at one location, find your tickets and book a visit now at NIGHTMAREON13TH.COM!

Plus, tune in all week long with Radio From Hell in the mornings to win tickets from X96!

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO NIGHTMARE ON 13TH. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 9/23-9/26 2024 6AM-10AM A LISTENER CALL IN WILL BE ACCEPTED AT 877-602-9696 OR A KEYWORD WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON-AIR AND TEXTED BY LISTENERS TO 33986. FROM THESE LISTENER CALL INS AND TEXT-TO-WIN KEYWORD ENTRIES, UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS EACH. PRIZE VALUE $80 AND PROVIDED BY NIGHTMARE ON 13TH. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.
