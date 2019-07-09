Nike Is Making Nintendo 64 Sneakers

A new version of Nike’s AirMax 97 pays tribute to the classic Nintendo 64 gaming system. Although the shoe doesn’t have an official Nintendo tie-in, the colorway definitely represents a tribute to the N64. The grey shoe with bright colors throughout features a Nintendo-like AirMax logo on the back. The shoe also has a “Power” and “Reset” button on the tongues. The shoes will cost $160 and are scheduled to go on sale by the end of the summer.

