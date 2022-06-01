Contests

Nikki Glaser – Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Nikki Glaser live at Kingsbury Hall Friday June 10th!  Listen all week long with Radio From Hell in the mornings for your chance to win tickets! Tickets are on sale now!

 

Nikki Glaser is one of the funniest female voices in comedy today. For over a decade at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, she has been honing her shockingly-honest, no-holds barred style of comedy. Her brand new daily show, “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” launched March 2021. It is a daily companion podcast that is peppered with Glaser’s sense of humor and honesty to help keep listeners sane, well-informed and laughing through life.

X96 will be giving away tickets to Nikki Glaser, live at Kingsbury Hall Friday June 10th.  Between the dates of 6/2 and 6/8 2022 between the hours of 6am-10am a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 877-602-9696.  From these texts or call ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show.  Prize value $70 and provided by Live Nation.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

