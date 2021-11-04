Nintendo Switch Has Sold Over 92 Million

At this point, who doesn’t have a Nintendo Switch?
According to Nintendo’s latest financial report, 92 million Nintendo Switches have been sold worldwide!
The numbers are shown in Nintendo’s financial report and reveal that over 3 million consoles were sold in the second quarter.
Nintendo Switch family of systems have now sold 92.87 million units worldwide #Repost https://t.co/iRyPa19wA4
As far as the best-selling Switch games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold over 38 million units, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Do you own a Nintendo Switch? What video games are you playing these days?
