Nintendo Switch Has Sold Over 92 Million

At this point, who doesn’t have a Nintendo Switch?

According to Nintendo’s latest financial report, 92 million Nintendo Switches have been sold worldwide!

The numbers are shown in Nintendo’s financial report and reveal that over 3 million consoles were sold in the second quarter.

As far as the best-selling Switch games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold over 38 million units, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Do you own a Nintendo Switch? What video games are you playing these days?