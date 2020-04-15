No New Emojis In 2021 Due To COVID-19

Looks like we’ll have to continue expressing ourselves with the current set of emojis on our phones until next fall. The Unicode Consortium, the people who create the little graphics for electronic messages, said that the rollout of their next set will be delayed by six months. Originally planned for release in March 2021, Unicode Standard 14.0 will now be revealed in September 2021. From that point, it still takes nine additional months to reach our devices. So nothing new until 2022. According to the non-profit, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused their volunteers to require more time to complete the project.

