No, Tom Cruise, You May Not Fly A Navy Fighter Jet

Actor Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer want the 2020 Top Gun sequel to look so authentic that they asked the Navy if the actor could fly one of their $70 million F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet. In case you’re wondering, the Navy said “no” to the request. Cruise does, however, fly a P-51 Mustang jet and a few helicopters in Top Gun: Maverick, according to Bruckheimer. The producer also told Empire that he couldn’t use a single frame of any of the actors flying in a Super Hornet because once the flying got wild “they threw up.” The movie hits theatres on June 24th.

