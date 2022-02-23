North Carolina Baby Born at 2:22 on 2/22/22

Shutterstock

It shouldn’t be too difficult for family members to remember Judah Grace Spear’s birthday. She was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. — in delivery room number two.

The odds-breaking alignment of twos occurred Tuesday at Alamance Regional Hospital in North Carolina, where Aberli and Hank Spear welcomed their baby girl. “I heard all the nurses screaming in excitement and I was like, ‘What is happening?'” Aberli Spear says. “I looked at him and I was like, ‘What time was she born?’ He was like, ‘2:22!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, OK!'”

It turns out little Judah Grace is a miracle baby in more ways than one; her mom had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014 and was told she’d likely never have children, the new dad says. “Eventually, every man says they don’t want kids,” Hank says. “But they do. They do.”

