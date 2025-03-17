O’Brien’s Brewhouse: Salt Lake Brewing Company

Every Friday night at 6:20, O’Brien’s Brewhouse gets you ready for the weekend with an interview with Utah brewers.

This week we speak with a guy who’s been brewing in Utah for a very long time, Jason Stock of Salt Lake Brewing Co.

O’Brien’s Brewhouse started our chat with Jason of Salt Lake Crewing Co. by cracking open the kindly gifted crawler of Dog Lake Pale Ale and talking about what makes the Utah brewing crowd different, inspiration for naming a beer, and some of the other beers you need to stop by and enjoy, along with where you can find them.

Salt Lake Brewing Co., better known as Squatters Pub Brewery, has been a cornerstone of Utah’s craft beer scene since its founding in 1989. What started as a bold vision by Peter Cole and Jeff Polychronis has grown into one of the most recognizable brewing brands in the state.

A Brewpub Revolution

In the late 1980s, Cole and Polychronis traveled across the western United States, visiting more than 40 brewpubs to gain inspiration. Their goal? To bring the concept of a full-fledged craft brewery and pub to Salt Lake City—a move that would transform Utah’s beer culture. On September 5, 1989, they opened Squatters Pub Brewery in downtown Salt Lake, pioneering the craft beer movement in a state known for its strict liquor laws (saltlakebrewingco.com).

Growth and Recognition

Squatters quickly gained a reputation for producing innovative, high-quality beers. From their beloved Full Suspension Pale Ale to the hop-forward Hop Rising Double IPA, the brewery’s lineup became a favorite among locals and beer enthusiasts alike. As the craft beer industry in Utah grew, so did Squatters.

In 2000, Squatters merged with Wasatch Brewery, founded by Greg Schirf in 1986, to create the Utah Brewers Cooperative. This partnership allowed both brands to expand their distribution and reach while maintaining their unique identities. The cooperative model proved successful, helping both breweries thrive in an ever-growing market (utahbeers.com).

Changes and a Return to Local Roots

In 2022, the parent company of Squatters and Wasatch was acquired by Monster Beverage Corporation, marking a shift in ownership. However, this wasn’t the end of the local brewing legacy. In a surprising and welcome move, the original founders—along with a group of local investors—repurchased the Utah brewpub locations, bringing them back under local ownership as Salt Lake Brewing Co. (gastronomicslc.com).

A Lasting Impact on Utah’s Craft Beer Scene

Despite changes in ownership and market trends, Squatters has remained a beloved institution in Utah. The brewery’s commitment to sustainability, community involvement, and crafting excellent beer has cemented its status as a trailblazer in the industry.

With its roots firmly back in Utah, Salt Lake Brewing Co. continues to brew the beers that made it famous, ensuring that Squatters’ legacy lives on.

