Odyssey Dance Theatre: Thriller 2024

Thriller is BACK at Odyssey Dance Theatre! See the full lineup of dates, tickets, ticket DISCOUNTS and more all ad Odysseydance.com!

After a year pause – Thriller will be returning to Salt Lake City with 14 performances at The Grand Theatre! The show will feature many of the favorite pieces from the past – Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Children of the Corn, Salem’s Mass and The Lost Boys – plus a few new surprises. Get your tickets early, because these shows will sell out! Thriller has it all – frights, amazement, scares and lots of laughs. Come and join the return of the spectacular Halloween tradition – Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Thriller!

Plus, tune in all week starting Monday 9/30 to win your tickets with Radio From Hell in the mornings!