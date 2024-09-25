Contests

Odyssey Dance Theatre: Thriller 2024

Thriller is BACK at Odyssey Dance Theatre! See the full lineup of dates, tickets, ticket DISCOUNTS and more all ad Odysseydance.com!

After a year pause – Thriller will be returning to Salt Lake City with 14 performances at The Grand Theatre! The show will feature many of the favorite pieces from the past – Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Children of the Corn, Salem’s Mass and The Lost Boys – plus a few new surprises. Get your tickets early, because these shows will sell out! Thriller has it all – frights, amazement, scares and lots of laughs. Come and join the return of the spectacular Halloween tradition – Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Thriller!

 

Plus, tune in all week starting Monday 9/30 to win your tickets with Radio From Hell in the mornings!

 

 

 

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO THRILLER AT ODYSSEY DANCE THEATRE.  BETWEEN THE DATES OF 9/30-10/04 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 20 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 FOUR-PACK OF TICKETS EACH TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE VALUE $40 AND PROVIDED BY SALT LAKE FALL HOME SHOW. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.

 

