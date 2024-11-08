Christmas Spectacular SPECTACULAR at The Grand Theatre!

Why go to endless Christmas productions when you can get your complete Holiday Fix at Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Christmas Spectacular SPECTACULAR! ! Where you will be treated to every Christmas Season event in ONE production. See excerpts from A Christmas Carol, It’s a Wonderful Life, Elf, A Christmas Story, Home Alone, The ReduxNut-Cracker, the Rockettes and White Christmas!

Get your tickets now and see the full lineup of dates at GRANDTHEATRECOMPANY.COM!