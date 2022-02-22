X96 welcomes the Salt Lake Offroading Expo to Mountain America Expo Center this Friday and Saturday, 2/25 and 2/26! Listen all week to win tickets!

This 2 Day event brings together Off-Roaders and promotes local off-road businesses.

Check out cool stuff and get great deals while getting in some off-road land use!

KIDS 12 AND UNDER FREE

OVER $30,000 IN PRIZES GIVEN AWAY LAST YEAR!

3 drawing times – Friday 6pm, Saturday 12pm & 6pm; must be present to win.

X96 will be giving away tickets to the Salt Lake Offroad expo. Between the dates of 2/22 and 2/25 2022 and between the hours of 6am-11pm a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive up 1 4 pack of tickets each. Prize value $48 and provided by Salt Lake Offroad Expo. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media Contest Rules.