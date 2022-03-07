Oil Price Soars To Highest Level Since 2008

Shutterstock

If you had to fill up your vehicle with gas over the weekend, you probably noticed this right away.

Prices at the pump have jumped 11% over the past week, the highest since July 2008, as global sanctions have hit Russia’s ability to export crude oil after its invasion of Ukraine.

AAA said the average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. topped $4.00 on Sunday, up from $3.60 a week ago — and up 45% from $2.76 a year ago.

Brent crude up USD 10, shares sink as Ukraine conflict deepens https://t.co/WMYgrbRNIH — Republic (@republic) March 7, 2022

The most expensive gas in the country is in California at $5.28 a gallon, followed by Hawaii ($4.69), Nevada ($4.52), and Oregon ($4.46), according to AAA.

