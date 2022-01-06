Oldest Living WWII Veteran Dies At Age 112

Shutterstock

The oldest living World War II veteran in the U.S. has died at the age of 112.

Lawrence N. Brooks was born in 1909 in Norwood, Louisiana. He was drafted by the Army in 1940, at a time when most African Americans were assigned to non-combat duties due to segregation and racism.

He was discharged in 1945 and returned to Louisiana, working as a forklift driver until he retired – which was nearly 50 years ago.

Lawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S., died on Wednesday at the age of 112 https://t.co/h9DPyjEU4Q — Bloomberg (@business) January 5, 2022

Brook- also believed to be the oldest man in the U.S. – was a Saints fan, a loyal churchgoer, and well-loved in his community.

Did anyone in your family serve in WWII?