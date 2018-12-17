Over $1,100 Worth of Meat Stolen from Grocery Store

Authorities in Houston, Texas discovered a car carrying over $1,100 worth of stolen meat. 52-year-old Michael Cordova has been accused of theft. The items were taken from a Kroger. Here’s how Cordova was busted. A sergeant was doing a patrol when he saw Cordova toss an aluminum can out of a car. So the officer decided to pull him over. The license plate of the vehicle matched the one from the burglary. When the car was searched, there was a roast in the glove box, a steak under the driver’s seat and the rest of the meat was in containers on the back seat and trunk. The Kroger store got the meat back. Hopefully, Kroger will sell the meat at a discount!

