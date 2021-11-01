Oxford English Dictionary Names ‘Vax’ Its Word Of The Year

The publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary has declared ‘Vax’ to be its 2021 Word of the Year.

The word is defined as “a colloquialism meaning either vaccine or vaccination as a noun and vaccinate as a verb.”

While ‘vax’ first appeared in the 1980s, its usage exploded in 2021 – appearing 72 times more often in September than the year before.

