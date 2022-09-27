Contests

Panic! At The Disco Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Panic! At The Disco to Vivint Smart Home Arena this October 13th! Listen to Radio From Hell in the Mornings and to Todd Nuke’Em during your drive home to win tickets!

Buy your tickets HERE!

 

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to Panic! At The Disco this 10/13.  Between the dates of 9/27-10/3, between 6AM-6PM Monday-Friday during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986.  From these text entries, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Panic! At The Disco’s dates previously mentioned.  Prize value $120 and provided by Live Nation.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

