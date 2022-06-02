Panic! At The Disco – Ticket Giveaway

Formed in Las Vegas, NV in 2004 Panic! At The Disco are a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rock band. They released their #1 album “Pray For The Wicked” in 2019 off the heels of their critically acclaimed fifth album, “Death Of A Bachelor.” “DOAB” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards. The RIAA platinum selling release was the highest selling rock album and fourth-highest selling album released in 2016, according to Nielsen Soundscan. “DOAB” has also spawned RIAA certified gold singles “Hallelujah,” “LA Devotee,” Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time,” and platinum singles “Death Of A Bachelor,” “Emperor’s New Clothes,” and “Victorious.” The band’s song “House of Memories” off of DOAB is currently having a TikTok moment with over 2.1 billion views. Panic! At The Disco have been nominated for multiple awards, including the GRAMMYS, Teen Choice Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Alternative Press Music Awards, Kerrang! Awards, VMAs and more. In 2017 Urie made his Broadway debut, first starring as Charlie Price in the critically acclaimed, TONY Award-winning, Broadway hit Kinky Boots. In 2018, he received a TONY Award nomination for “Best Original Score Written For Theatre” for the song he wrote called “Simple Sponge” for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. Outside of music, Urie founded the Highest Hopes Foundation – an umbrella fund which supports the efforts of non-profit organizations that lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Panic! At The Disco has also announced THE VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR, their global headlining arena run kicking off September 8th in Austin, TX. The world tour will mark the band’s return to iconic venues like NYC’s Madison Square Garden, LA’s Kia Forum, London’s The O2 and more. Special guests include MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America. Tickets for the North American dates will be available to the general public starting Wed., June 8th at 10am local time and tickets for the European shows go on sale to the general public on Fri., June 10th at 10am local. For tour dates and tickets, visit panicatthedisco.com.

X96 Will be giving away tickets to Panic at the Disco. From 6/3 – 6/10 2022 and during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986, or a caller will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries or phone calls up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $120 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.