Park City Song Summit – where music meets meaning – August 14th-16th in Park City!

Park City Song Summit is a different way to experience a music festival, emphasizing wellness, mental health, addiction recovery, & inclusivity.

It’s an immersive gathering in the mountains of Utah where music, storytelling, and well-being come together. Founded from a deep love of song, the Summit brings together musicians, songwriters, creatives, and thought leaders to explore the inspiration behind the music while addressing mental health, addiction recovery, and inclusivity. Through intimate performances, meaningful conversations, and wellness-centered programming, we aim to destigmatize personal struggles and spark lasting cultural change. Join us to connect, reflect, and leave inspired.

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!