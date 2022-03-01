Party On! New Orleans Hosts Its 1st Full-Dress Mardi Gras Since 2020

Shutterstock

The full-scale party is back on in New Orleans for Mardi Gras this week.

With the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases dropping dramatically across the country, officials in New Orleans decided parades can return after being canceled last year.

Record crowds are expected to hit the streets today for Fat Tuesday to see elaborate floats and marching bands once again.

People are out to party as New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 dawns Tuesday, with a day of back-to-back parades through the city and masks against COVID-19 required only in indoor public spaces. https://t.co/8vjPVt4Rqh — WGN Morning News (@WGNMorningNews) March 1, 2022

City officials, however, did cut down some of the parade routes because of a police officer staffing shortage.

