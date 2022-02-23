Paul Dano Reveals Losing Sleep Trying To ‘Come Down’ From Playing ‘The Riddler’

Shutterstock

Recently, Paul Dano revealed that he lost sleep trying to ‘come down’ from playing The Riddler in The Batman.

Paul Dano said, “There were some nights around that I probably didn’t sleep as well as I would’ve wanted to just because it was a little hard to come down from this character.”

He continued, “It takes a lot of energy to get there. And so you almost have to sustain it once you’re there because going up and down is kind of hard. What I felt was the opportunity that Matt [Reeves] was giving with a villain in this film was more real, potentially more terrifying.”

Dano added, “I always felt instinctually that the Riddler is just so much more than that in terms of his intent and purpose, so I didn’t get too into the Zodiac Killer, frankly.”

The Batman villain Paul Dano says he had trouble sleeping after shooting some particularly 'intense' scenes on the upcoming Batman movie. https://t.co/podU6uVita pic.twitter.com/b45PMRSBhT — Gamecreeper (@realgamecreeper) February 22, 2022

He continued, “One thing Matt and I spoke about immediately was the two sides of trauma. Bruce Wayne, as a child, experiences this trauma, and The Batman is born of that.”

Dano added, “Sometimes we can take our scars or whatever you want to call it, and that can be fuel for a fire that drives one towards greatness at times. There’s another side of that coin, where those traumas, scars, and pains drive you in another direction. And I thought that was really powerful in the script. I thought that the sense of good and evil was not as black and white as it often is in a superhero film. And I thought those gray areas were really exciting.”

Are you excited about The Batman movie coming out?