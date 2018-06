There’s been a lot of cool stars on “Carpool Karaoke”.. But come on!

James Corden has really hit the sweetspot with his late night feature. Stars like Will Smith, Linkin Park, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. But no matter how many cool rockstars you meet, you get to sing along with PAUL MCCARTNEY. You’re singing Beatles songs, WITH PAUL MCCARTNEY.

That’s bad ass.