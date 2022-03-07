People Are Booking Airbnbs In Ukraine – Not To Stay – But To Help The Owners

Shutterstock

Thousands of people have found a creative way to help Ukrainians as their country remains under attack from Russia.

They are booking Airbnb stays, not to use, but just as a way to donate money to their owners.

One Airbnb host in Kyiv told NPR she can’t believe the kindness of strangers. “These days we do not have any income.”

Airbnb is waiving all host and guests fees in Ukraine for now.

As of last Thursday, more than 61,000 nights had been booked in Ukraine from around the world, amounting to nearly $2 million.

