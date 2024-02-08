Contests

Phoenix is Rising Charity Events – Win Tickets

Win tickets to Phoenix Rising Events

Phoenix is Rising Events presents this weekend…

    • A Dance Party on Friday February 9th 5-10pm with Live Music from Creep!
    • Polynesian Celebration on Saturday February 10th 6-10pm with Live Music by Kaliei 2K, Polynesian Dancers, food, and drinks!
    • Cash bars at both events! 21+
    • Tickets available at phoenixisrisingevents.com
    • Location: The White Shanty  502 South 300 West in Provo

Net proceeds benefit The Greater Tomorrow Relief Fund

 

Tune in Thursday and Friday to win tickets to either event from X96!

