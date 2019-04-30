Life Photos | Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco, and Music Festival 2019 By X96 Posted on April 30, 2019 Share Tweet Share Share Email « ‹ 1 of 4 › » Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails. * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Related Items:Concert, Music, musicnews, Photos, Pictures, Punk, Rock, state fair ground Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you X96 Lounge X | The 1975 “Woman” X96 Lounge X | The 1975 “Sex” X96 Lounge X | The 1975 “Be My Mistake” Comments