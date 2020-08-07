Pillsbury’s Halloween Cookies Have Returned

If you’re the kind of person who has already started counting down to October 31st, this information

maybe of interest.

Pillsbury’s Halloween cookie line is already in stores, coming in two spooky shapes: jack-o-lanterns and ghosts.

To make life easy and so they all come out looking relatively the same, each box contains 24 pre-formed uncooked cookies.

According to the Instagram account Candy Hunting, you can find these at Target and many other fine retailers.

Have you already started prepping for Halloween? Will you be celebrating this year or has real life been scary enough?