Pizza Healthier Than Cereal for Breakfast

Move over cold cereal and make room for hot pizza for breakfast. According to Health.com, pizza is better than cereal and contains more protein.
A New York-based nutritionist says, a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash.

