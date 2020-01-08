Pizza Healthier Than Cereal for Breakfast

Move over cold cereal and make room for hot pizza for breakfast. According to Health.com, pizza is better than cereal and contains more protein.
A New York-based nutritionist says, a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash.
Pizza Is a Healthier Breakfast Than Cereal, According to a Nutritionist https://t.co/6gS55tV7cS
— Dan Gioia (@quietman429) January 7, 2020
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.