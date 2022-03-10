Play Ball! MLB, Players Union Reach Tentative Agreement

Shutterstock

Major League Baseball officials and the Players Union on Thursday struck a tentative deal, potentially bringing an end to the lockout that threatened the 2022-2023 season.

The agreement calls for the regular season to start on April 7th and makes changes to the schedule that allows each team to play all 162 games, MLB officials say. Previously, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled a total of 181 games and delayed the start of the season until April 14th.

MLB officials have not yet revealed details of the agreement, which won’t be finalized until it’s voted on by team owners and union members.

