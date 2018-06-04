Contests

Play guitar for 30 Seconds to Mars!

Posted on

Submit a short video below of you playing the guitar for the chance to join 30 SECONDS TO MARS on-stage July 14th at USANA Amphitheatre and play guitar with the band! We’ll narrow it down to 5 qualifiers who will receive a pair of tickets to the show and let the fellas from 30 SECONDS TO MARS will choose the winner to play with them on-stage.

SUBMIT BY JUNE 24TH TO QUALIFY!

 

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:
Comments
To Top