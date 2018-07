Jimmy interviews Ewan McGregor & Hayley Atwell, Fox & Disney deal, Hardwick, Star Wars news, Hush, Buffy, Batwoman, Lobo, Locke & Key, Alien 3, Venture Brothers, Tigger please, GEDBT, your questions, lots more…



