Poll Shows Most Americans Concerned About Cyberattacks

A new poll shows that most Americans are increasingly concerned about cyberattacks.

A survey found that 9 out of 10 Americans are “at least somewhat concerned” about their personal data being hacked, with 2/3rd saying they were “very or extremely concerned”.

The biggest threats? China and Russia, according to the poll – about 7 in 10 people considered the Chinese and Russian governments to be “a big threat” to U.S. cybersecurity.

Roughly three-quarters of people in this poll say the Chinese and Russian governments are major threats to the cybersecurity of the U.S. government https://t.co/DCZwLkkjm2 — WSLS 10 (@wsls) October 11, 2021

How concerned are you about cyberattacks? What steps do you take to protect your information online?