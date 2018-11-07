Pornhub Offering To Clear Leaves For Free

Adult site Pornhub is getting into the home improvement business. The website teamed up with a New York-based leaf blowing company for a 3-day promotion. Dutchess Lawns will be plastered with the Pornhub logo and roll around Dutchess County in upstate New York to provide the free service. People interested must send an email to [email protected] Pornhub has done several community events in the past and even offers a yearly $25,000 scholarship.

