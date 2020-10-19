Possible COVID-19 Cure? Maybe, Thanks To 14-Year-Old

As the race continues to fight coronavirus, a 14-year-old girl might have a winning solution.

Anika Chebrolu from Frisco, Texas just won the 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge for a discovery that could lead to a COVID-19 cure.

In very simple terms, Anika created a molecule that could cripple part of the coronavirus.

She walks away with a $25,000 prize.

Anika says she hopes her discovery will help scientists get us back to our pre-pandemic lives soon.

