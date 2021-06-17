‘Power Rangers’ Movie is Coming in 2023

The “Power Rangers” movie is in the works and will be coming in 2023.

Many fans are enjoying the ‘Power Rangers Dino Fury’ tv series, but Hasbro and eOne are working hard to develop the new movie reboot.

The movie will feature a huge time travel element and will tie the tv series and movie together like it’s never been done before.

Johnathan Entwistle has been tapped to direct the film and said, “This is an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to both new and existing generations of awaiting and adoring fans. We’ll bring the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success.”

Nick Meyer, who is eOne’s film president, said, “Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property. Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favorite brands and build entertainment universes around them.”

